Bo Horvat didn’t always show up to Vancouver Canucks practice clean-shaven.

With the New York Islanders and the often lauded “Lou’s rules,” that’s no longer an option on the demand of 80-year-old president and general manager Lou Lamoriello.

“I actually asked that question today,” a stubbled Horvat said at the NHL All-Star Game in Florida on the weekend. “I [had] to make sure this isn’t presentable; I need to get the razor out tonight.”

After “one last time” with former Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson playing with the Pacific Division at the All-Star Game, Horvat signed an eight-year contract with the Islanders before making his debut on Monday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson connect for one last hurrah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sHk6XasJaf — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2023

Through his time with the Canucks, Horvat was never one to wear a full beard, but he had his moments.

In the improbable bubble run of the 2020 NHL Playoffs, the Canucks’ captain had the most prominent beard of his career, but he regularly had some scruff on his chin throughout his time on the west coast.

Against Philadelphia, Horvat took the ice for the Islanders for his first time, doing so perfectly clean-shaven without a speck of hair on his face. He finished the night without any points but played 19:08 and put four shots on goal in a 2-1 road win.

“I’m not going to lie, I was really nervous tonight, and the guys made me feel really comfortable, and they were great,” Horvat, who had 420 points (201 goals, 219 assists) in 621 games with Vancouver, said post-game. “It feels even better to get that win and get my legs under me and hopefully feeling better here tomorrow.”

A now clean-shaven Horvat will make his home debut in New York with the Islanders against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday before facing the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at UBS Arena.