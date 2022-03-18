Volkswagen recalling SUVs in Canada over unexpected braking

Volkswagen has issued a recall for tens of thousands of SUVs sold in Canada between 2019 and 2022.

The recall affects approximately 23,192 of its 2019-2022 Atlas models and 2020-2022 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

The issue stems from a problem with the vehicle’s wiring that can initiate the brakes unexpectedly.

A spokesperson from the car company told Daily Hive that if the recall is present in the vehicle, the airbag warning light may illuminate.

Other signs that the electrical connection is malfunctioning can be that the windows inadvertently roll down on their own. The parking brake will engage unexpectedly at low speeds (below approximately 3km/h). There may also be a warning about a faulty door sensor.

Customers experiencing these conditions are advised to contact an authorized Volkswagen dealer to have their vehicle diagnosed or repaired.

The VW spokesperson said the manufacturer is “presently working on a permanent fix” and will directly reach out to all affected customers.

The recall was issued three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 drivers had come forward to US regulators about the issue with the SUVs.

Some drivers told The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that they were nearly rear-ended in traffic when the parking brake deployed on its own.

An Ohio driver testified they were driving at speeds of up to 112 km/hr (70 miles an hour) when the braking issue occurred. Another said the SUV spontaneously and unexpectedly braked on a highway offramp.