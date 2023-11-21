10 drool-worthy local food gifts to pick up in Vancouver

Vancouver is known to be a city full of foodies.

If you’re shopping for someone with a passion for food and an affinity for supporting local businesses, here are some perfect gift ideas.

From snacks to culinary accessories, there are plenty of gifts to give the foodie in your life this holiday season.

Duchess Cocktails are ready-to-serve beverages that come beautifully packaged. These pastel drinks are ready to be poured over ice into a coupe of your choosing. Some flavours include Bellini, French 75, Cosmopolitan, and Lemon Drop. They even make non-alcoholic versions of the beverages so everyone can enjoy these stylish and delicious drinks. The monochromatic packaging makes them especially aesthetic – just add a bow.

KR’s Dessert Jars and Cookie Bars creates impressive desserts that are sure to satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. Despite being located in Langley, you can conveniently get these goodies delivered from your favourite food delivery app. They even have gluten-free and vegan dessert jars so everyone can indulge. Some flavours include El Chocomello (caramel custard and chocolate cake) and The Nutty Professor (peanut butter, chocolate cake, and caramel). They also offer decadent stuffed cookies in flavours such as S’mores, Birthday Cake, and Chunky Monkey.

If you are curious about Coast Salish cuisine, then try some of Mr. Bannock’s classic bannock mix made locally in North Vancouver. The blend is vegan-friendly and very diverse since you can fry, bake or stuff the mixture with your favourite ingredients. Flavours come in classic and cinnamon brown sugar mix. Creator Chef Paul Natrall is a member of the Squamish Nation and has won a variety of awards for his contributions to Indigenous cuisine. This traditional mix is one of his signature creations.

This dairy farm and cheese company, located in Parksville, BC, makes some of the most delicious cheese money can buy. This small facility is family-owned and -operated on Vancouver Island with a herd of happy cows. From fragrant blue cheese to maple cinnamon cheese dip, these ethical and sustainable products are sure to be a hit and complement any charcuterie board. They also curate beautiful gift baskets for the holidays that are available online.

Not only are these sugar cookies simply divine, but they are completely customizable, making them a perfect foodie gift. You could order cookies in the shape of a beloved pet or do a selection inspired by a film or sport… the sky is the limit, so feel free to get creative! These cookies are a thoughtful and personal way to show some love during the holidays.

These locally-made, low-sugar fruit jams are equal parts giftable and yummy. They have savoury and tart holiday gift boxes which provide a variety of jams to suit any foodie’s tastes. With standout flavours like Poppy Cock Pepper Jelly and Baron von Blueberry, these are an ideal choice for any foodie or entertainer.

Not all boards are created equal. Each of these solid wooden boards is handmade in Victoria, BC, and is one-of-a-kind. The maker has been a carpenter for over 30 years, ensuring the excellence and beauty of each piece. The ultra-thin design makes the boards easy to take around for picnics. These are intended for charcuterie but can be used to serve anything and will last a lifetime.

A little caviar will certainly please the boujie foodie! Metro Vancouver’s own International House of Caviar offers a premium selection of caviar from around the world that can be shipped anywhere in Canada. Their gift boxes and accessories are simply stunning and sure to impress the most discerning of recipients. Foodies will love to enjoy this gift with a glass of champagne on New Year’s Eve.

The Vancouver Eats cookbook by Joanne Sasvari presents 90 recipes from 45 of the city’s most loved restaurants, including Fable, Tacofino, Hawksworth, and Thomas Haas. From salads to sweets and seafood, the book reflects Vancouver’s food culture and pays homage to the chefs and restaurants that put the city’s culinary prowess on the map. The recipes have been specifically made with home cooks in mind, making this a lovely gift for any inspired foodie. It is available to purchase online; however, it is also available to purchase at local boutique Much + Little.

Vancouver influencer Emma Leger is best known for her outfit inspo, but now she’s breaking into the foodie world. Her passion for olives inspired her to create Emma’s Olives, a line perfect for snacking or martini-making. Pick up the The Trio gift pack for another olive-lover this holiday season. The pack includes garlic and jalapeño stuffed, Kalamata, and Castelvetrano olives. Yum!

*denotes paid placement in the article