Aritzia shoppers in for some MAJOR markdowns with three upcoming sales

Get ready to score some awesome deals in the next couple of days, as Canadian fashion retailer Aritzia is offering amazing sale prices up to 50% off.

Whether you’re looking for chic everyday wear or something fabulous for the holiday season, you won’t want to miss these upcoming shopping events.

Daily Hive has reached out to Aritzia for more information, and here are the details:

Aritzia Black Fiveday Sale

When: November 22 to November 26

What to expect: During this period, prices of all items online and in-store will be slashed by up to 50%. And although the Super Puff won’t be included in the sale, the Super Accessories are.

Aritzia Cyber Monday

When: November 27

What to expect: The discounts continue during the Aritzia Cyber Monday with up to 50% off everything, but this time with free shipping to sweeten the deal. Discounts are available online and in-store. Again, unfortunately, the Super Puff isn’t part of the sale, but Super Accessories are.

Aritzia Giving Tuesday

When: November 28

What to expect: Shop for a cause! A representative for Aritzia stated, “Aritzia is committed to donating $10 from every purchase online and in-store — up to our goal of $250,000 — to Aritzia Community™ partners in the impact areas of Opportunity, Well-being and Belonging.”