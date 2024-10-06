6 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: October 7 to 13

We’re nearing the middle of October, and the spooky foodie events are ramping up.

From multiple Halloween-themed bars to autumn afternoon teas, here are some can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver.

One-time-only

La Vieux Pin and LaStella Winery Dinner at Botanist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Botanist Dining (@botanistdining)

Join acclaimed winemaker and viticulturist Severine Pinte for a journey through the unique flavours of Okanagan wines, complimented by a menu from Botanist’s executive chef Hector Laguna. Expect uni, venison, striped seabass, and Iberico pork, all paired to enhance the nuances of the wines.

When: October 9

Where: Botanist — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $299

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley’s Fish & Steak (@rileysvancouver)

This intimate event will feature a multi-course menu crafted by corporate executive chef Dennis Peckham. Each dish will be perfectly paired with a wine from Austin Hope Winery. The menu includes spot prawn bisque, smoked brisket, whole roasted porterhouse, Riley’s “Twix” Bar, and more.

When: October 10

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Riley’s Fish and Steak — 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $175

Recurring

Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (@fairmontvan)

Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Butcher & Bullock (@butcherandbullock)

Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has just shared its lineup of locations around Canada for this October, including stops in Vancouver, Whistler, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto.

The Vancouver event will debut on Tuesday, October 1 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sons Of Vancouver Distillery (@sonsofvancouver)

For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene. Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a 9-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag.

When: October 2 to November 3

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site