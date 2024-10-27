8 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: October 28 to November 3

It’s finally the week of Halloween, and many restaurants are taking part in some spooky events to celebrate. But don’t worry if spooky isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty of not-scary eating to take place in the city.

From a festival celebrating meat and cheese to some spooktacular bars, here’s our list of can’t-miss events happening in and around Vancouver this week.

One-time-only

Participate in a hands-on, small group cooking class with Chef Katsuhito, who will take you on a journey to Italy, Mexico, and America as he shows how their flavours have been deliciously incorporated into Japanese cuisine. You’ll also learn about the proper serving and tasting of sake and sample one of the chef’s favourites from Niigata prefecture.

When: November 2

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $225

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites. When you arrive, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices available online

Recurring

The fall festival, which will take place from November 1 to 21, 2024, is a self-guided tour of creative and Instagrammable limited-edition croissants from bakeries across Metro Vancouver. This year, 35 vendors are participating in the festivities, serving up all sorts of wild croissants.

When: November 1 to 21

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city

H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust One of Vancouver’s most magical seasonal dining experiences is getting ready to return to H Tasting Lounge. Winterlust will take over the patio, with five decorated private translucent domes equipped with heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so you can enjoy your own tunes while dining. Plus, there are many gourmet food and drink options to indulge in as well. When: November 1, 2024, to March 16, 2025

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s North Shore (@vancouversnorthshore) Craft beer lovers have cause for celebration because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is returning from November 1 to 15, 2024, to highlight all the incredible breweries on the North Shore. You’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at different North Shore breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited-edition beers. Standout events include a Viking Day event at Braggot Brewing featuring keg lifting and carrying, axe throwing, and stein holding, as well as a special Bourbon Street, New Orleans-themed party at Shaketown Brewing. When: November 1 to 15

Where: Participating breweries

The Dark Manor Inn: Resurrected

For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene. Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a nine-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag.

When: October 2 to November 3

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

Notch8 has launched its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has just shared its lineup of locations around Canada for this October, including stops in Vancouver, Whistler, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto.

The Vancouver event will debut on Tuesday, October 1 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

