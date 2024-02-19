4 can't-miss food event happening in Vancouver this week: February 19 to 25
Now that Valentine’s Day is behind us, we can finally focus on what’s important: All the great food events in Vancouver.
From wine events to a food festival that takes you through the Tri-Cities, here’s everything happening in and around Vancouver this week.
Dark Fields of Winter
This is an intimate winter beer-tasting experience featuring beers from Canada and all around the world, as well as a special selection of locally invited BC breweries. The event is described as “not quite a beer fest, bottle share, or a beer bar, but somewhere unique within those core elements combined.”
When: February 23
Time: 6 pm to 11 pm
Where: Heritage Hall — 204-3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Vancouver International Wine Festival
The Vancouver International Wine Festival is one of the largest wine events, offering something for every level of wine enthusiast, collector, and trade professional. Plenty of wine tastings and galas will be taking place during the festival alongside wine seminars and minglers.
When: February 24 to March 3
Where: Various locations
Price: Events starting at $69.99
Taste of the Tri-Cities
Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its fourth year! Tour around the Tri-Cities for the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal. This year has over 70 restaurants participating. You can check out the full list here.
When: February 16 to March 10
Where: Various locations
Vive la Bourgogne
Published on Main is inviting all oenophiles to celebrate the launch of its inaugural Burgundy Week. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines from the region from a variety of appellations — from everyday sippers to some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. Executive Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team have created exclusive feature dishes to pair with the selected Burgundian wines.
When: February 16 to 25
Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street
