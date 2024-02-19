4 can't-miss food event happening in Vancouver this week: February 19 to 25

Now that Valentine’s Day is behind us, we can finally focus on what’s important: All the great food events in Vancouver.

From wine events to a food festival that takes you through the Tri-Cities, here’s everything happening in and around Vancouver this week.

Dark Fields of Winter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farmhouse Fest (@farmhousefest)

This is an intimate winter beer-tasting experience featuring beers from Canada and all around the world, as well as a special selection of locally invited BC breweries. The event is described as “not quite a beer fest, bottle share, or a beer bar, but somewhere unique within those core elements combined.”

When: February 23

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 204-3102 Main Street, Vancouver

The Vancouver International Wine Festival is one of the largest wine events, offering something for every level of wine enthusiast, collector, and trade professional. Plenty of wine tastings and galas will be taking place during the festival alongside wine seminars and minglers.

When: February 24 to March 3

Where: Various locations

Price: Events starting at $69.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its fourth year! Tour around the Tri-Cities for the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal. This year has over 70 restaurants participating. You can check out the full list here.

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Taste of the Tri-Cities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Published on Main is inviting all oenophiles to celebrate the launch of its inaugural Burgundy Week. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines from the region from a variety of appellations — from everyday sippers to some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. Executive Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team have created exclusive feature dishes to pair with the selected Burgundian wines.

When: February 16 to 25

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street

