Goodbye sun: Rainy weather set to return to Vancouver next week

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
Nov 25 2023, 6:49 pm
Despite some seriously chilly temperatures, Vancouver has seen clear skies and bright sunny days this week.

You might want to make the most of the nice weather as next week’s forecast is set to see some typical “Raincouver” weather.

The Weather Network forecasts that the sunny skies will turn grey toward the end of the week.

weather vancouver

The Weather Network

According to the Weather Network, Thursday, November 30, will see some cloudy skies before the rain makes its entrance on Friday, December 1. Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the week, with highs of 8ºC at the beginning of the week and 7ºC toward the weekend.

But, you might still want to carry an umbrella with you for the last few days in November as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts that the rain might settle earlier than Friday.

ECCC weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada

ECCC forecasts a 30% chance of showers Wednesday evening and that Thursday will be just as rainy as the weekend.

Whichever day the rain decides to return to Vancouver, make sure you enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

