Not everyone happy with snow-less weekend ahead for Metro Vancouver

The rain in Vancouver is taking a break for the weekend, and while some may be happy, snow lovers may be concerned about what the season holds.

Today’s weather is expected to be sunny, and the sky will keep that same energy going into the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts a sunny day today with a high of 8°C and a low of 1°C.

The forecast for Friday through Sunday also predicts sunny skies with highs of 7°C each day. Monday and Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs of 7°C and 8°C, respectively.

Wednesday might see a chance of showers.

The Weather Network says Vancouver’s historically wet month hasn’t been living up to its name and could have unintended repercussions for the upcoming ski season.