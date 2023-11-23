Not everyone happy with snow-less weekend ahead for Metro Vancouver

The rain in Vancouver is taking a break for the weekend, and while some may be happy, snow lovers may be concerned about what the season holds.
Today’s weather is expected to be sunny, and the sky will keep that same energy going into the weekend.
Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts a sunny day today with a high of 8°C and a low of 1°C.
The forecast for Friday through Sunday also predicts sunny skies with highs of 7°C each day. Monday and Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs of 7°C and 8°C, respectively.
Wednesday might see a chance of showers.
Looking at the low levels of rainfall that Vancouver experienced in November, it’s possible that it could be a sign of what’s to come.
According to The Weather Network, Vancouver International Airport typically records about 185.8 mm of rainfall during November, but it only recorded 106.6 mm this year.
While the city could use more rain, this lack of moisture also means that there’s not much accumulated snowfall in the mountains.
It’s worth remembering that we are still in the season’s early stages, and not every El Niño year has resulted in a disappointing snow season. For instance, Whistler experienced above-average snowpack in three different El Niño years.