Flying ants have returned to Vancouver and people are not happy

The most unwelcome sign of the season has returned: flying ants.

The winged pests have begun their yearly invasion of Metro Vancouver, much to the dismay of residents.

Flying ants have been spotted in various locations throughout Metro Vancouver over the last several days, with repulsed residents taking to social media to express their annoyance.

PSA: it’s Flying Ant Day in East Van. Those who know, KNOW. #flyingantday — Leah Abramson (@abramsonsingers) July 7, 2021

Its flying ant day in vancouver ..enjoy — Marximus420🌲🔥 (@marximus420) July 10, 2021





Flying ant day is the height of the insect’s mating season. When a colony is ready to expand, the winged heathens head out for their “nuptial flight.”

After they’ve mated, the male ants die. The females fly off in search of a nesting site to begin a new colony.

Luckily, these flying pests aren’t dangerous. Just be sure to be on high alert until flying ant day (season?) is over. And definitely remember to keep your mouth closed.