A pair of Vancouver Canucks assistant general managers have been generating a lot of buzz in Philadelphia lately.

The Flyers have shown interest in both Émilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato for their vacant president of hockey operations role, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said in an interview on CHEK TV program Donnie and Dhali this morning.

Irfaan Gaffar of The Fourth Period said last week in a Sportsnet 650 appearance that Castonguay interviewed for the Flyers president of hockey operations role. It appears she’s happy to stay in Vancouver though.

“[Castonguay’s] name got out, and I don’t think it was something that the Canucks really liked very much, to be perfectly honest. I don’t think it was something that Émilie Castonguay liked very much,” Friedman told hosts Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal.

“I’ve heard [the Flyers] asked her about it, and I heard that she indicated to them she was happy to stay, and doesn’t want to go anywhere. That she is very appreciative of the opportunity she’s had in Vancouver, and made that very clear. So I don’t expect anything with her.”

But what about Granato?

“I think it’s possible that Cammi Granato is still on Philly’s radar,” Friedman said. “I just want to let this play out and see where that goes. I do think Philly had interest in both of them and was kind of doing their legwork on both of them. I don’t expect anything to happen here with Castonguay now, and we’ll see if this goes anywhere with Cammi Granato.”

The Canucks hired Castonguay and Granato more than a year ago, making them the first two female assistant general managers in franchise history. Castonguay, a former player agent, plays an important role in negotiating player contracts for the Canucks. Granato, meanwhile, came from a scouting background after retiring as a player. She oversees the player development department, as well as the amateur and pro scouting department.

The Flyers have been without a president of hockey operations since firing Chuck Fletcher last month.