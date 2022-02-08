Book a Canadian getaway for cheap this year, with flights from Vancouver to destinations in Ontario and Alberta going for as low as $112.

According to YYC Deals, there are plenty of low fares to be found as WestJet and Air Canada battle Flair Airlines and new low-cost carrier Lynx Air.

Roundtrip flights to Ontario and Alberta can be booked for between $104 and $158 through WestJet or Swoop in March, April, May, June, September, and October 2022.

For those hoping to head to Alberta, roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Calgary are available from $112 right now.

Roundtrip flights from Abbotsford to Kitchener are currently available from as low as $104 roundtrip.

Trips can also be booked from Abbotsford to Calgary for $104.

How to find and book these deals

1. Search Google flights based on where you’d like to travel.

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

4. Go to the WestJet website.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

It’s important to note that to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have proof of vaccine and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of BC, it’s important to review your destination’s COVID-19 public health restrictions before you leave.

Bon voyage!