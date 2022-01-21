6 companies to work for in Calgary if you love to travel

Why settle for just a job when you can have a career that relates to your passion?

If you live to travel and love nothing more than planning your next getaway, then there are a ton of companies hiring for travel-related jobs in Calgary right now that could be a great fit for you.

Polish that resume and grab your passport! Here are six companies hiring in and around Calgary right now.

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants, customer experience managers, cabin service attendants, ground support equipment technicians, and more – plus they have a generous employee travel program to help satisfy your wanderlust.

If you appreciate the finer things in life, this one is for you. Kensington Tours is hiring an Africa Destination Expert in Luxury Travel Sales at its Calgary location. In this role, you’d be responsible for the planning, selling and implementation of luxury private-guided tours in Africa, and employees enjoy plenty of travel perks — and top performers get rewarded with familiarization trips.

This hotel chain is hiring for a variety of positions at its Calgary properties, such as the Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel, The Westin Calgary, and Courtyard Calgary Airport. Open positions range from Rooms & Guest Services Operations to Food and Beverage & Culinary, and more.

Imagine travelling from Banff and Jasper to Vancouver for your job. Rocky Mountaineer is kicking off hiring for its 2022 operating season and looking for onboard hosts, destination hosts, culinary members, and more.

Working for the Alberta Motor Association has its perks, especially if you’re looking to save a little cash on traveling. AMA employees enjoy discounts on everything from travel and insurance to partner products and services. Positions are open for Travel Counsellors, a Customer Experience Manager, and more.

Sometimes, a love of travel starts at home. A job with Tourism Calgary allows you to share your enthusiasm for our beautiful city and all there is to see and do here with locals and visitors. Open positions currently include a Media Relations Coordinator, Sr. Administrative Assistant – Sales, and Manager B2B – Marketing.

