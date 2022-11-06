It’s been a busy weekend for BC Hydro after 330,000 customers lost power over the weekend. However, as of Sunday morning, the utility company says 98 per cent of customers have their power restored.

Just over 3,000 Lower Mainland customers remain without power as of 10 am — a majority of these folks are in the southern area.

BC Hydro said the windstorm hit Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Qualicum, and Parksville the hardest.

Power was knocked out for many British Columbians due to the intense winds in the province overnight Friday.

“Crews have been working around-the-clock to restore power, replacing dozens of spans of power line as well power poles, transformers and cross-arms,” a statement from BC Hydro reads.

“Crews will continue to work throughout the day and BC Hydro expects to have all remaining customers restored today – with the possible exception of small pockets of customers in remote areas with significant damage or that have been difficult to access.”

Falling trees made it dangerous to access some areas to start repair work.

“The wind knocked down trees and branches – many of them weakened by the summer’s drought – causing them to come into contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment,” said BC Hyrdo.

At 8:30 pm on Friday, November 4, Environment Canada issued a short-lived wind warning for Metro Vancouver. They warned of strong northwesterly winds of 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h, especially by the water.

Winds eased overnight and were gone by the morning, but the damage was clear.

On social media, many shared videos and photos of fallen trees, branches and objects.