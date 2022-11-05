A major wind storm last night downed trees in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Wind whipping through the city last night brought multiple trees crashing down with it.

On the morning of Saturday, November 5, Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood was littered with fallen leaves, branches, and a couple of massive trees.

Part of a tree outside on West 14th Avenue by L’École Bilingue was torn off, bringing down part of the fence with it by the playground.

Not far away, on West 18th Avenue between Willow Street and Heather Street, a massive fallen oak tree blocked the road.

At 8:30 pm on Friday, November 4, Environment Canada issued a short-lived wind warning for Metro Vancouver. They warned of strong northwesterly winds of 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h, especially by the water.

Winds eased overnight and were gone by the morning, but the damage was clear.

The high winds not only caused damage, they also took out power to hundreds of thousands of BC Hydro customers last night.