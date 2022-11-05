Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver tonight

As Metro Vancouver cleans up from a wind storm that knocked out power and brought down trees – more wild weather is on its way. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver.

Wet snow over higher terrain is expected in the evening on Saturday, November 5 and into Sunday morning.

“A low will approach the south coast tonight and bring rain to the area. Snow levels will initially be about 300 metres such that some precipitation could fall as wet snow over the higher terrain,” Environment Canada said.

“Snow levels will drop overnight into Sunday morning as the airmass cools and precipitation intensifies,” they added.

It’s likely that we see wet snow at locations near sea level, but it won’t likely build up.

“Accumulation will likely be at locations above 100 metres in elevation,” said Environment Canada.

High-elevation areas could get between five to 10 centimetres.

A look at the weather forecast doesn’t show the snow expected overnight yet. But, the next week of weather shows that it’s getting pretty cold at night this week. By the time Thursday night comes around, there’s a 60% chance of snow.

As it snows, be prepared to adjust your driving to the changing road conditions.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said.