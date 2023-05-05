Florida Panthers still haven't sold out any of their upcoming playoff games vs Leafs

The Florida Panthers made headlines when they initially attempted to shut Toronto Maple Leafs fans out of their building for their second-round series.

The policy was only short-lived, with the Panthers opening up ticket sales to everyone a day later.

Despite tickets being available all week and the Panthers returning home with a surprising 2-0 series lead, Florida has been unable to sell out its building. At least for now.

Originally-priced tickets to Game 3, Game 4, and Game 6 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida are still available for purchase on Ticketmaster. The cheapest ticket available for Game 3 on Sunday is USD $145, which converts to less than $200 in Canadian dollars.

Tickets are even cheaper on the resale market, with the lowest-priced “verified resale ticket” seen on Ticketmaster on Friday available for just USD $129.

That’s unheard of in Toronto, where Leafs playoff games are in high demand and resale prices are through the roof. Tickets to Game 5 in Toronto, which is sold out, are listed for well over $500 on the resale market.

But in Florida?

The Panthers ranked 26th out of 32 teams in average attendance during the regular season. FLA Live Arena seats 19,250 people for hockey games, according to the arena’s website, and the Panthers drew more than that number for Game 3 (19,910) and Game 4 (19,771) during their first-round series against the Boston Bruins. But Florida was unable to sell out Game 6, drawing 18,911 for their biggest game of the year in the opening round.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Panthers sold out their upcoming home games — they’re not far off as it is. But they might need the help of travelling Leafs fans to do it.