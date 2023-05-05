Things aren’t exactly going the smoothest these days for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While emotions were high in Toronto just this past weekend as the team clinched their first postseason series victory in 19 years, the familiar feelings of despair and doubt since have crept back into Toronto’s fanbase.

With Toronto falling behind 2-0 in their second round playoff series with a 3-2 loss tonight against the Florida Panthers, any emotions of jubilation and excitement have quickly gone out the window.

And Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov — never one for a dull quote — lived up to that reputation on Thursday night.

Asked about the performance of Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Samsonov wasn’t exactly quick to offer praise to his opposing counterpart.

Ilya Samsonov on how well Sergei Bobrovsky is playing. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GRn4iIZxKm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2023

“It doesn’t matter. I’m doing my work and he’s doing his work,” Samsonov told reporters tonight. “I don’t give a f***.

Bobrovsky has a .944 save percentage in the two games against Toronto so far, making 68 of 72 saves to backstop the visitors to a road victory. He gave up two Leafs goals in the first 5:10 of Thursday’s contest, but shut the door the rest of the way to give Florida a commanding second road win to take a 2-0 series lead.

The emotions were a departure from Samsonov’s answers after Toronto’s loss in Game 1 of the series.

“You know, go back home, get some food, go to the sleep… tomorrow, sun is up again,” Samsonov told reporters on Tuesday night. “Bad result. But first game, yeah? Head’s up. After every game, head’s up, and keep on working.”

In his first season with Toronto, the 26-year-old Russian goaltender has become the Leafs’ de facto starter following a series of injuries to Matt Murray.

Through his first eight starts this postseason, Samsonov has a 4-4-0 record with a goals against average of 3.27 and a save percentage of .895 for the Leafs in the playoffs.

The Leafs head to Florida for Game 3, with puck drop set for 6:30 pm ET on Sunday afternoon.