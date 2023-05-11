Pathetic Panthers crowd struggles to hold up flag in Florida

A late-arriving crowd painted an embarrassing picture for Florida Panthers fans prior to tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers have long struggled to attract fans to their games, due in part because of the location of their arena in Sunrise, as well as years of losing teams. But you’d think they’d be amped up tonight, with the chance to sweep the Leafs and advance to the Eastern Conference Final for just the second time in franchise history.

Surely they are excited. But they were most certainly not in their seats early.

Video captured by the CBC’s Devin Heroux showed a sparse Florida crowd that struggled to pass a giant Panthers flag around the arena prior to puck drop.

Panthers fans are trying to move the flag across the stands. But it’s pretty empty still. And they’re struggling. pic.twitter.com/5xQ0171Jj1 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) May 10, 2023

Fans back at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto didn’t have the same problem.

Panther fans ready ✅

Maple Leaf fans ready ✅ WE'RE READY FOR GAME 4 ON ESPN 🏒 pic.twitter.com/lnBD8IDkX1 — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2023

The Panthers made headlines north of the border, when they initially decided to not make tickets available to fans in Canada. They eventually opened up tickets to everyone, but tickets didn’t exactly fly off the shelves.

While they’ll end up filling most, if not all their seats, Panthers tickets are still remarkably accessible, with none of their home playoff games against the Leafs fully sold out as of Friday.

While Toronto may have Florida beat with regards to fan support, it’s Panthers fans that will get the last laugh, barring a miracle comeback by the Leafs.