Temporary border exemptions that allowed flood-affected BC residents to enter the US without a COVID-19 vaccine, testing or quarantine requirements are coming to an end.

When a devastating atmospheric river caused widespread flooding and wrecked many highways in the province, the Canadian and US governments agreed to allow BC residents to travel through the States to get home or pick up essential supplies.

But as of 9 pm on January 31, those exemptions will be revoked and the same rules will apply to BC residents as well as everyone else.

Non-US citizens trying to enter the States at a land border crossing must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centre for Disease Control. Proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test is not required at this time.