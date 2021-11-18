Devastating extent of BC flooding can be seen from space (PHOTO)

New aerial footage captured from space shows the devasting flooding, mudslides, and winds in British Columbia.

On Wednesday, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shared a photo of what BC’s catastrophe looks like from space — the same day the provincial government declared a state of emergency.

Hadfield says the Fraser River flooding is an “amazing movement of topsoil into the sea” before wishing everyone to stay safe. Fraser River flooding, from space. Amazing movement of topsoil into the sea. Stay safe, all. @NASA pic.twitter.com/k06r873PRa — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 17, 2021

For comparison, the left is a photo from NASA’s The Earth Observatory of Fraser River from 2011. Courtesy of NASA, on November 17, 2021, Hadfield shared the image on the right showing the floods from space.

A massive storm dumped record rainfall across British Columbia and Washington State between Saturday and Monday.

Multiple highways remain closed while emergency crews are assessing the damage, conditions remain severe.