Devastating extent of BC flooding can be seen from space (PHOTO)
Nov 18 2021, 2:57 pm
New aerial footage captured from space shows the devasting flooding, mudslides, and winds in British Columbia.
On Wednesday, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shared a photo of what BC’s catastrophe looks like from space — the same day the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
For comparison, the left is a photo from NASA’s The Earth Observatory of Fraser River from 2011. Courtesy of NASA, on November 17, 2021, Hadfield shared the image on the right showing the floods from space.
A massive storm dumped record rainfall across British Columbia and Washington State between Saturday and Monday.
Multiple highways remain closed while emergency crews are assessing the damage, conditions remain severe.
