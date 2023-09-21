Sea-nic North Vancouver float home listed to rent for over $2,000 (PHOTOS)

A very well-decorated and designed float home is available for rent in North Vancouver, but is what’s on offer worth the price it has been listed for?

With two separate levels, the 40-foot float home that has been “completely retrofitted and designed for comfortable West Coast living” has been listed for $2,250 monthly.

The Facebook Marketplace listing calls it a cozy “one-of-a-kind float home with office space, a kitchenette, living room with TV, couch & queen bed.”

According to the Facebook Marketplace listing, the successful applicant has “sunshine & fresh ocean air” to look forward to in the beautifully renovated float home,” which is located at the Mosquito Creek Marina.

Whoever decorated the furnished float home had some idea of what they were doing.

There’s a closed upper deck with a lounge and eating area, with promises of 360-degree ocean views and views of the city skyline, mountains and “waterfowl.”

The bedroom and living area both look pretty comfy.

While the boat may look small, it offers more than some Vancouver apartments, like the ability to cook.

While pictures show a toilet in a mini-washroom nook-like space, there doesn’t seem to be a shower available onboard.

Monthly rent includes utilities, garbage removal, daily pump-outs, and 24-hour security.

Do you think the rent cost of this North Vancouver float home is too high based on what’s on offer? Let us know in the comments.