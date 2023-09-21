NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Sea-nic North Vancouver float home listed to rent for over $2,000 (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 21 2023, 7:03 pm
Sea-nic North Vancouver float home listed to rent for over $2,000 (PHOTOS)

A very well-decorated and designed float home is available for rent in North Vancouver, but is what’s on offer worth the price it has been listed for?

With two separate levels, the 40-foot float home that has been “completely retrofitted and designed for comfortable West Coast living” has been listed for $2,250 monthly.

The Facebook Marketplace listing calls it a cozy “one-of-a-kind float home with office space, a kitchenette, living room with TV, couch & queen bed.”

float home vancouver rent

Facebook Marketplace

According to the Facebook Marketplace listing, the successful applicant has “sunshine & fresh ocean air” to look forward to in the beautifully renovated float home,” which is located at the Mosquito Creek Marina.

Facebook Marketplace

Whoever decorated the furnished float home had some idea of what they were doing.

Facebook Marketplace

There’s a closed upper deck with a lounge and eating area, with promises of 360-degree ocean views and views of the city skyline, mountains and “waterfowl.”

float home rent vancouver

Facebook Marketplace

The bedroom and living area both look pretty comfy.

float home rent vancouver

Facebook Marketplace

While the boat may look small, it offers more than some Vancouver apartments, like the ability to cook.

float home rent vancouver

Facebook Marketplace

While pictures show a toilet in a mini-washroom nook-like space, there doesn’t seem to be a shower available onboard.

Facebook Marketplace

Monthly rent includes utilities, garbage removal, daily pump-outs, and 24-hour security.

Do you think the rent cost of this North Vancouver float home is too high based on what’s on offer? Let us know in the comments.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.