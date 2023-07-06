You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to London for $754

There’s no need to leave Vancouver in the summer because it’s so spectacular here, but if you’re feeling like booking a trip for the future, then you should consider this London flight deal.

Right now, there are flight deals that will bring you from Vancouver, BC, to London, England, for less than $800.

While it’s not a rock-bottom price, considering how 2023 has gone with sky-high oil prices, this is likely as good as it will get for the foreseeable future, barring some wild sales.

Flights to London from Vancouver are usually around $750 to $1,000, or more if you’re unlucky.

The cheapest flights we found are listed below:

November 6 to 14 $754 (Google Flights) with a layover in Iceland

October 17 to 22 $771.81 (Flight Hub) with a layover in Calgary

So, if you were waiting to bite the bullet on a flight across the world, this could be your ticket out.

How to get the flight deal

A great place to start looking is Google Flights. Put in Vancouver as your departure city and then click “Explore Destinations” right above the map. This will provide you with the cheapest flights for all destinations. Navigate over to Europe and take a look at the prices.

Click on the price you see and use that as your jumping-off point to navigate the calendar and pick the dates (and prices) that work for you.

Will you be jetting off to London this fall?