Are you in need of a bucket-list-worthy vacation on your calendar but don’t know quite what would scratch your travel itch yet?

Why don’t you hop onboard a cheap flight to these mesmerizing pink sand beaches in sunny Bermuda?

Right now, there are cheap flights roundtrip from Vancouver to Bermuda that are significantly cheaper than what you’d typically pay for these flights.

On Google Flights, tickets for $560 roundtrip were showing up on Tuesday, June 27. A price like that is about $366 cheaper than typical. The cheapest flights we saw were for flights in early September.

On Air Canada, a sale showed that flights from YVR with a stop in Hamilton, Ontario, before going to Bermuda were $225 one-way.

No trip to Bermuda is complete without swimming at Horseshoe Bay Beach in Southampton Parish, one of the world’s most Instagrammed beaches.

It boasts crystal clear warm waters and the island’s world-famous pink sands, which get their unique hue from crushed seashells, red foraminifera, and coral — although you wouldn’t know it because it’s so soft underfoot.

How to get the flight deal

First, check if Air Canada’s sale is showing cheap flights. Put Vancouver as your departure city and Bermuda as your destination.

Also, you can use websites like Skyscanner, FlightHub, or Google Flights to begin your search.

You’ll want to play around with the date combinations to find a flight deal that works for you at a good price. Many of these travel websites also offer an email service that will notify you when there’s a price drop on a route that you’re curious about.

If you’re curious about this deal, be sure to move fast because flight deals get quickly snapped up.

With files from Daily Hive Staff