Flames fans loving new quirky routine between Pelletier and Pospisil

Despite uncertainty regarding the trade deadline, vibes are high among Calgary Flames fans thanks to a current four-game winning streak.

The Flames were able to defeat the Kings by a 4-2 final last night to keep their streak intact. Even more impressive is the competition they have faced during that stretch, as the other three victories have come versus the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, and Edmonton Oilers.

One thing in particular that Flames fans are loving right now is a new routine between Jakob Pelletier and Martin Pospisil. The two rookie forwards had spent long chunks of the past two seasons together in the AHL, and seem to have developed a good friendship during that time. During last night’s game versus the Kings, the two shared a very funny moment that Flames fans are hoping to see continue moving forward.

Pelletier and Pospisil new routine? From #Flames Reddit. pic.twitter.com/btQ2sHJlPF — Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman (@FieryBreadman) February 28, 2024

this is the definition of gifs that go hard — theacuguy (@TheAcuGuy) February 28, 2024

Comment

byu/Comfortable-Ad-7158 from discussion

inCalgaryFlames

Comment

byu/Comfortable-Ad-7158 from discussion

inCalgaryFlames



Both players have given the Flames fan base plenty of reason to be excited about the future. While Pelletier has only played in six games this season due to a shoulder injury suffered in exhibition play, he lit up the AHL over the past two seasons and is expected to become a consistent point producer for the Flames.

Pospisil, meanwhile, didn’t seem to have much of an NHL future entering the 2023-24 season, but received his first-ever call-up in early November and has made a great impression. He has been a part of arguably the Flames’ best line this season alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary, and was recently given a two-year, $2 million extension.

Assuming that Pelletier — who is set to become an RFA this summer — gets locked up, Flames fans could get to see this new routine plenty moving forward.