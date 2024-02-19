Flames' Hanifin linked to multiple teams ahead of trade deadline: report

After making a blockbuster trade that sent Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks a few weeks back, the Calgary Flames may be involved in a few more deals before the March 8 trade deadline rolls along.

Along with Chris Tanev and Jakob Markstrom, one name that keeps popping up in reports is that of Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin.

“It’s pretty clear Hanifin’s going to market,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reiterated in Monday’s episode of 32 Thoughts.

As for which teams could make offers, Friedman said that despite the Toronto Maple Leafs being rumoured to be interested in Hanifin, teams south of the border feel they have a better chance of landing the American blueliner in the end.

“They think that if he goes to the market, they’ll have a better chance of getting him than Toronto or anyone else,” he added. “I think the market for Hanifin is growing.”

Multiple sources have insinuated that the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins have emerged as frontrunners for the Massachusetts native.

“They don’t have a ton of picks but they have young players,” the Sportsnet insider said of the two teams. “I think Florida and Boston are a little ahead of Tampa and Toronto in terms of what they can do and what they might be willing to do.”

Adding fuel to the fire, on Monday afternoon, Boston Hockey Now‘s Jimmy Murphy reported that Hanifin has been linked to both teams, with Florida having a slight edge over the Bruins.

“I keep hearing [the Panthers] linked to Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin,” Murphy wrote. “While Hanifin would love to come home to play for the Bruins, Bill Zito is set go all in and, with no tax advantage in Florida, get Hanifin to sign an extension.”

Funnily enough, the Flames face the Bruins this Thursday and the Panthers on March 9 — just one day after the trade deadline.

Hanifin, 27, has logged 269 points over 653 games with the Flames and Carolina Hurricanes.