Flames sign former Canucks prospect to NHL contract

A former Vancouver Canucks prospect has signed with the Calgary Flames.
The Flames announced today that they had signed 21-year-old defensive prospect Joni Jurmo to a three-year entry-level contract. Jurmo was acquired by the Flames in January in the trade that saw Elias Lindholm go back to the Canucks.
Welcome to Calgary @Jonijurmo! pic.twitter.com/W5nAkBFfoe
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 24, 2024
Jurmo was drafted 82nd overall by the Canucks back at the 2020 NHL draft. The six-foot-three defenceman has spent the last five seasons in Finland playing in the SM-Liiga. He is not known to be the most offensive player, with his career-high in Finland topping out at just 13 points in 52 games with Jokurit Mikkeli last season.
He has split time this season between Ilves Tampere and KooKoo Kouvola, where he has a goal and five points in 46 games.