Flames sign former Canucks prospect to NHL contract

A former Vancouver Canucks prospect has signed with the Calgary Flames.

The Flames announced today that they had signed 21-year-old defensive prospect Joni Jurmo to a three-year entry-level contract. Jurmo was acquired by the Flames in January in the trade that saw Elias Lindholm go back to the Canucks.

Jurmo was drafted 82nd overall by the Canucks back at the 2020 NHL draft. The six-foot-three defenceman has spent the last five seasons in Finland playing in the SM-Liiga. He is not known to be the most offensive player, with his career-high in Finland topping out at just 13 points in 52 games with Jokurit Mikkeli last season.

He has split time this season between Ilves Tampere and KooKoo Kouvola, where he has a goal and five points in 46 games.

Signing an entry-level contract indicates that Jurmo will make the jump to North America next season, most likely to play in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers. However, there is always the chance he will impress in training camp next Fall.

Jurmo fits the mould of the type of young player the Flames are looking for. With the team seemingly opting for more a re-tool than a rebuild, Jurmo being a 2020 draft pick means that he is significantly closer to helping improve Calgary than a late-round pick in this year’s draft.

We’ll see if he winds up being a difference-maker in the years to come.