Flames have one of NHL's best lines in goals percentage

Calgary Flames fans haven’t had as much to cheer for this season as they would have liked, though there have been some bright spots.

Some of the best things for the Flames this season have been the play of their rookies, particularly Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil. The two were both called up early into the season and have since had great success on a line with Nazem Kadri. Head coach Ryan Huska said earlier in the year that the trio has been the Flames’ most consistent line this season, and the majority of fans seem to agree. That said, they may not be fully aware of just how good they’ve been.

The Zary, Pospisil, and Kadri line has provided exceptional results at both ends of the ice this season. In fact, their goal percentage of 66.75% ranks fourth among all NHL lines who have spent a minimum of 250 minutes together at 5v5. The trio is averaging 3.11 goals per 60 minutes, while allowing only 1.56 goals against.

Top lines this season by goal %. (Minimum 250 minutes played together 5 on 5) https://t.co/3qd1ufVXHS pic.twitter.com/pTfqojwWlO — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) March 22, 2024

Kadri has been the driver of that line, as he is leading the Flames in scoring with 59 points through 68 games. It’s been an important season for the 33-year-old, who had a subpar performance in his first year with the Flames.

Both Zary and Pospisil have been excellent in their own right. Zary was receiving Calder Trophy potential earlier in the season, and while his offensive totals have cooled off as of late, he still has a solid 12 goals and 29 points through 50 outings.

Pospisil was not looked at as a big part of the Flames’ future entering the 2023-24 season, but that has quickly changed. He has not only given his team solid secondary scoring with seven goals and 17 points through 49 games, but has made his presence felt physically. He is averaging a whopping 17.84 hits per 60, while also leading the Flames with 181 checks on the season. Management has clearly been impressed with his game, as they rewarded him with a two-year, $2 million extension in early February.

Unfortunately, this line hasn’t been able to spend time together as of late, as Pospisil missed three games with a suspension and Zary has since gone down with an injury. Pospisil has since returned, however, and Zary has been practicing with the team, meaning we should see the three reunite at some point in the near future.