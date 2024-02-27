Flames will be without Andrei Kuzmenko again tonight

Andrei Kuzmenko will miss his second straight game for the Calgary Flames tonight.

The 28-year-old, who missed the Battle of Alberta versus the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night with the flu, is out for tonight’s game against the LA Kings as well. Early on, it looked as though he may be a healthy scratch as he had practiced yesterday and skated with other scratches this morning this morning.

Looks like Andrei Kuzmenko out again tonight vs. Los Angeles. He’s skating late with the other healthy scratches. Jacob Markstrom starts in net. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) February 27, 2024

After morning skate had wrapped up, however, Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg reported that head coach Ryan Huska said Kuzmenko remains under the weather.

The 28-year-old was part of the package that saw Elias Lindholm head to the Vancouver Canucks during the All-Star break. After a rough season with the Canucks, he appeared to be getting back on track with the Flames, as he scored in each of his first two games. His play has cooled off since, however, as he has spent time recently on the fourth line.

In eight games with the Flames so far, Kuzmenko has three goals and four points. Fans in Calgary have really come to enjoy him, as his fun-loving personality has resonated both with them and his teammates.

While not having Kuzmenko’s goal-scoring ability in the lineup hurts, the Flames were able to find the back of the net versus the Oilers, racking up six goals on their provincial rival. The 6-3 victory marked their third straight in what has been a solid stretch of play for them. They will look to make it four tonight against the Kings as they hope to close the gap between themselves and the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card position in the Western Conference. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm MT.