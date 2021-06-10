Flair Airlines begins service with the first of 13 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft
Jun 10 2021, 4:40 pm
Ultra low-cost Canadian carrier Flair Airlines announced today it has begun service with the first of 13 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft joining the fleet as the airline begins rapid growth to travel to 19 Canadian destinations.
“Today marks a huge milestone as Flair grows to bring affordable travel options to more Canadians,” said Flair Airlines President and CEO Stephen Jones.
President and CEO.
- See also:
The inaugural flight of Flair’s first new 737-8 was scheduled to depart Edmonton at 5:30 pm MT and arrive in Toronto at 11:20 pm ET.
The 737-8 aircraft joins Flair’s existing fleet of 737-800 aircraft, and deliveries will continue throughout 2021.
By the middle of next year, Flair will have a fleet of 16 aircraft.