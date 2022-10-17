Flair announces new Abbotsford-Waterloo route starting at $39

Flair Airlines just announced three new routes and one of them is a direct flight between Abbotsford, BC, and Waterloo, Ontario.
The new route will take off May 9, and operate three times weekly. Fares start at $39 one-way, including taxes and fees.
Flair already flies from YVR to Kitchener-Waterloo, and the new offering out of Abbotsford will make the journey easier for Fraser Valley customers.
- You might also like:
- Flair Airlines is offering flights from Vancouver to Toronto for just $69
- More Flair: Canada's ultra-low-cost airline announces wicked flight deals
- Flair Airlines is Canadian and can keep flying, CTA rules
Kitchener-Waterloo is a post-secondary hub with a booming tech scene — but the airport is rather humble. It’s a tiny terminal in the middle of farming fields. But if you’re trying to get to southwestern Ontario it’s super convenient and only a 1.5-hour drive to Toronto.
Flair also announced a new route between Ottawa and Thunder Bay starting at $19 one-way, an affordable new option to get up to Northern Ontario.
The third route isn’t new, but rather a return of an old favourite: Toronto to Kelowna with one-way fares starting at $75.
Psst… New routes ahead 👀
🆕 Kitchener-Waterloo to Abbotsford. One-way fares starting at $39*
🆕 Ottawa to Thunder Bay. One-way fares starting at $19*
🔙 Toronto to Kelowna. One-way fares starting at $75*
Book now for S23: https://t.co/VoXJE0kO6n
*Taxes &fees incl. pic.twitter.com/jx695WicuL
— flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) October 17, 2022