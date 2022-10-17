Flair announces new Abbotsford-Waterloo route starting at $39

Flair Airlines just announced three new routes and one of them is a direct flight between Abbotsford, BC, and Waterloo, Ontario.

The new route will take off May 9, and operate three times weekly. Fares start at $39 one-way, including taxes and fees.

Flair already flies from YVR to Kitchener-Waterloo, and the new offering out of Abbotsford will make the journey easier for Fraser Valley customers.

Kitchener-Waterloo is a post-secondary hub with a booming tech scene — but the airport is rather humble. It’s a tiny terminal in the middle of farming fields. But if you’re trying to get to southwestern Ontario it’s super convenient and only a 1.5-hour drive to Toronto.

Flair also announced a new route between Ottawa and Thunder Bay starting at $19 one-way, an affordable new option to get up to Northern Ontario.

The third route isn’t new, but rather a return of an old favourite: Toronto to Kelowna with one-way fares starting at $75.