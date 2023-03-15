Fisherman's Wharf dim sum products recalled due to undeclared allergens

Some products from the brand Fisherman’s Wharf have just been recalled due to undeclared ingredients on its label.

Several of the brand’s dim sum offerings, including its Hong Kong Style Shrimp and Pork Wonton, Taiwan Style Pork and Cabbage, and Chicken and Mushroom Pot Stickers, among numerous others, have been recalled because they contain allergens that have not been explicitly disclosed.

These products include egg, gluten, and wheat, which could be a major issue for folks who have severe or even moderate allergies.

The recall notice advises people to not consume any of these products if they are allergic or sensitive to them, especially “if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.”

All of the Fisherman’s Wharf-related products are being removed from the marketplaces in which they were sold, which include stores in British Columbia and online.

If you happen to have purchased these products, you’re advised to not serve, resell, or distribute them, and to throw them away or to return them to the store from which they were purchased.

To view the entire list of Fisherman’s Wharf brand recalled products, check the associated Government of Canada Recalls and Safety Alerts page.