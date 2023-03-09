The WNBA’s Canadian debut is a slam dunk.

Tickets went on sale this morning for the first-ever WNBA game in Canada, which will be played May 13 at Scotiabank Arena, the home arena of the Toronto Raptors.

If you’re still looking for a pair of tickets, you’re out of luck — as only a few single seats are remaining for the practically sold-out game.

That’s an impressive feat for a preseason game at a neutral site, between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.

Fans on social media said the arena’s lower bowl was sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale, with pre-sale offers likely a contributing factor.

8 minutes in and the lower bowl tickets are almost sold out?? 🗣 SHOW OUT THEN TORONTO. https://t.co/VzijvOwfTh — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) March 8, 2023

It’s a terrific statement from basketball fans in Toronto, appropriately on International Women’s Day.

Perhaps it’ll convince the league that Toronto deserves its own WNBA team, or at the very least encourage hosting more games north of the border.

“Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the global growth of the league,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in January. “We’re looking forward building on the momentum and excitement surrounding the WNBA in Canada with this historic game.”

There are currently 12 teams in the WNBA, all located in the United States, featuring a 40-game schedule running from May through September. Atlanta, Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana, New York, and Washington play in the Eastern Conference, while the Western Conference consists of Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Phoenix, and Seattle.