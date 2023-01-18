WNBA to play first-ever Canadian game in Toronto this year

The WNBA is coming to Canada — at least, for a visit.

Announced today, the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx will be facing off in a preseason game on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena, the first-ever action from the league in Canada.

“Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the global growth of the league,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I’ve spoken often of the global popularity of women’s basketball and, this past season, WNBA games were broadcast in 207 countries and territories, including in Canada, where fans have shown a great appetite for WNBA action.”

It is the third-ever game in league history to take place outside of the United States, with previous games taking place in Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The Lynx feature Bridget Carleton and Natalie Achonwa, two staples of the Canadian women’s national team roster.

“Canadian stars like Bridget Carleton, Natalie Achonwa and Kia Nurse continue to flourish in and drive interest around the league, we’re looking forward [to] building on the momentum and excitement surrounding the WNBA in Canada with this historic game,” Engelbert added.

Meanwhile, the Sky are one of the league’s top teams, having won the 2021 WNBA title. They are currently led by stars such as Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper, the latter of which won the 2021 Finals MVP for her performance.

Ticketing info for the game will be announced at a later date, with the game broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN.

Fans in Canada can register to be notified of event information and presale ticket access at WNBACanadaGame.com.

There has been an appetite for Canadian expansion to the WNBA for quite some time, but the league has yet to launch a franchise north of the American border since its founding in 1996.

Toronto is frequently mentioned as a possible city for expansion and has been acknowledged by Engelbert in the past as a potential destination for a new franchise.

The league currently features 12 teams playing a 40-game schedule from May through September, with its franchises scattered across the United States.