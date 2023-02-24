Rowdy Vancouver high school basketball fans get Drake's attention

They’re the rowdiest high school basketball crowd in Vancouver, and perhaps in all of Canada too. They’ve even drawn the attention of Drake.

The Vancouver College Fighting Irish basketball team draws hundreds of fans each game, and the energy and creative chants from students have taken the internet by storm.

One viral video captured Vancouver College’s rivalry with St. George’s School, with chants like “daddy’s money” and “hit the weight room” to ear-piercing sound levels reverberating off the walls of the school’s gymnasium.

“They’re insane. I wouldn’t even call it a crowd, it’s a whole army,” said TikToker and content creator Kenneth Amador, who alongside co-creator Justin Le, have produced numerous viral videos.

“Like, to be honest, for those Vancouver College games, we don’t even go for the basketball players, but we go for the crowd — it’s insane.”

At a recent game between, the two posted a TikTok on their account @ShotByNerf that reached over 131,000 views, attracting Drake’s attention from across the country.

“I wasn’t actually that surprised when Drake reposted. I have certain goals I want to hit, and when Drake reposted me, it’s just another day of work,” Amador said. “I’ll be more surprised if he reaches out to me and says ‘we want to work together.'”

Amador, an 18-year-old from Vancouver on a gap year, views getting into high school sports as an entry point into the sports media industry. After previously having to berate high school athletics programs across the Lower Mainland to let them in to film content, he says now schools are asking them to film.

Vancouver College and St. George’s, two all-boys private schools on Vancouver’s west side, have had a rivalry dating back to the 1930s, and the feud has grown to attract thousands of viewers worldwide on live basketball streams.

St. George’s also draws support for their home games unlike most other BC high schools, with fans regularly showing up with flags and drums, as well as well-prepped chants.

Both schools regularly show up at other sports too, packing the stand at rugby, football, and hockey games, continuously making their athletics programs some of the toughest away games for opposing teams.

VC and St. George’s are bound for the BC High School Basketball Championship, being held March 8-11 at the Langley Events Centre.

“Those are next level,” Amador said of the rivalry between VC and St. George’s. “At St. George’s, the crowd will always be hyped, and they’ve got a crazy halftime band. The energy in those gyms is something different, and anything the VC fans do is really loud and hyped. It’s just crazy.”

“Shout out to all the crowd in BC,” Amador said. “There’s some true Vancouver hype going on right now.”