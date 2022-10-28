First Nations welcome during the Opening Ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games. (International Olympic Committee)

The leaders of the Four Host First Nations have expressed anger and dismay over the BC NDP provincial government’s sudden announcement on Thursday to not support the efforts to pursue an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Whistler, and Sun Peaks.

They claimed the decision by provincial leaders was made unilaterally without the high degree of consultation and collaboration being sought by the First Nations and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

In fact, Thursday’s announcement in a press release sent to the media came as a complete surprise to the proponents — they were not given any advance warning.

“This invitation was denied. If we are looking at reconciliation, we weren’t invited in the room for this decision that was shared with us yesterday,” said Wilson Williams, a councillor of the Squamish Nation, during a press conference on Friday in reaction to the provincial decision.

“We weren’t allowed the time to negotiate or have an extended dialogue of what the potential of an Indigenous-led and hosted Olympic Games would look like.”

Amongst the First Nations representatives, there is also consensus that this is an affront to reconciliation.

“True reconciliation was never acted upon. We were suffocated from a true colonial process. That’s the perspective we have from what has taken place,” said Williams, adding that “the provincial government is not ready for true reconciliation.”

“We were given terms of ‘this isn’t the right time’ — when will be the right time for Indigenous peoples to be at the forefront in this so-called spirit of reconciliation?”

Jen Thomas, the chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, went as far to call this “10 steps backwards in reconciliation,” and asserting that it will now take considerable time for the provincial government to rebuild its relationship with First Nations.

“I’m not so upset about the province not supporting the 2030 bid, but I’m upset over the process that didn’t happen,” said Thomas. “We did invite the province to come to our table to talk about this. We were asked by the province to share why we wanted the Olympics, and why it’s so important for us, but we didn’t even get that opportunity to share it with them.”

“I think it would be okay if this decision was made with all of us in the room.”

Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Indian Band suggested other levels of government can learn more about achieving reconciliation from the municipal governments of Vancouver and Whistler, which are amongst the partners with the Four Host First Nations, the COC, and Canadian Paralympic Committee in exploring the bid.

“This is a responsible bid. This is a Games that builds upon the legacy of 2010. The venues are already there, we’re only upgrading venues for future generations. The only thing we’d be building is housing, which when we did our consultation, we heard it is a major priority for everyone,” said Tricia Smith, the president of the COC.

“We are so fortunate to have hosted a successful Games in 2010, but we know we can be better and build on the successes. Much of the expertise still resides in this province.”

First Nations and the COC are urging the provincial government to come back to the table, and reconsider their decision. The provincial government under BC NDP leadership also changed its position earlier this year on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which led to FIFA’s June announcement that named Vancouver as one of the 16 North American host cities of the tournament.

Thursday’s announcement was made by Lisa Beare, who returned to her role as the BC minister of tourism following the sudden departure of Melanie Mark from the role in late September due to health reasons.

Beare also presided over the original decision in early 2018 to pull Vancouver’s bid to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I know that the prospect of hosting these Games is exciting to athletes and sports fans. However, the province has the responsibility to weigh the benefits with the costs and possible risks of the project. There are billions of dollars in direct costs, and potential guarantee and indemnity liability risks on this project that could jeopardize our government’s ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now,” said Beare in a statement from Thursday’s press release.

She adds that the provincial government is instead focusing on “cost of living, health care, housing, public safety, and building a strong workforce.”