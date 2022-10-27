Vancouverites react to BC NDP government's decision to reject 2030 Olympic bid

The dream of reigniting the Olympic Flame in Vancouver in 2030 appears to have been extinguished after the BC NDP-led provincial government announced this morning it will not support the efforts of the First Nations’ bid to host the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.

The idea was first suggested by former VANOC CEO John Furlong in early 2020 before the pandemic, during the 10-year anniversary festivities of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

In late 2021, the Four Host First Nations from the 2010 Games reconvened and partnered with the Canadian Olympic Committee, City of Vancouver, and Resort Municipality of Whistler on exploring a First Nations-led bid in the spirit of reconciliation.

But in a statement today, newly reappointed BC Tourism Minister Lisa Beare said the provincial government is unable to support the bid due to the financial costs and risks, and the administration’s desire to prioritize “cost of living, health care, housing, public safety, and building a strong workforce.”

“I know that the prospect of hosting these Games is exciting to athletes and sports fans. However, the province has the responsibility to weigh the benefits with the costs and possible risks of the project. There are billions of dollars in direct costs, and potential guarantee and indemnity liability risks on this project that could jeopardize our government’s ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now,” said Beare.

The announcement on the provincial government’s long-awaited official position on whether it will support the bid also comes at a time of a change of government, with former BC Attorney General and Housing Minister David Eby set to replace outgoing Premier John Horgan over the coming weeks.

“Eby’s first decision as premier-designate was to slam the door on an Indigenous-led Olympic bid. However, it’s no surprise, given Eby’s history as an anti-Olympic protester in 2010 who sided with anarchists and claimed it would turn Vancouver into a police state,” said BC Liberals party leader Kevin Falcon in a statement to Daily Hive Urbanized.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see the NDP make this decision behind closed doors without consulting with the various First Nations who have put years of work into a bid that would advance reconciliation and bring economic benefits to their nations.”

Vancouver Mayor-Elect Ken Sim and his ABC Party previously indicated they would support the bid, provided that it does not place a financial risk on the City.

In a statement to Daily Hive Urbanized, ABC Vancouver says it “recognizes the challenges and difficulties that come with hosting an event at the size and scale of the Olympic Games.”

“We also acknowledge that this would have been the first Indigenous-led games in the history of the Olympics. While we understand the reasoning behind the decision made today, this will no doubt be disappointing to Host Nations who have put countless hours of time and energy into developing a bid,” continues the statement.

“It’s important that we acknowledge that this ambition was not realized. As we move forward, we must work together in a spirit of reconciliation as we find new ways to create shared prosperity and identify opportunities to showcase the city we love.”

ABC Vancouver also cited City staff’s preliminary cost estimates that peg the cost for the City of Vancouver’s role in hosting the 2030 Games to be in the range of between $130 million and $200 million.

The COC’s preliminary cost estimate for the total public funding required for the 2030 Games is up to $1.2 billion.

Proponents of the bid suggested there would be a lower cost from reusing most of the venues and infrastructure built for the 2010 Games. It could also trigger new affordable housing opportunities for both Vancouver and Whistler through the development of new Olympic Villages, with the Vancouver village located at either the Jericho Lands or Heather Lands developments. The transportation infrastructure legacy of the Games could potentially be the expedited implementation of the UBC SkyTrain extension.

The four Host First Nations and the COC will be hosting a press conference Friday morning to address the provincial government’s decision and the “status” of bringing the Olympics back to BC.

