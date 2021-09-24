Expired COVID-19 vaccines given to members of Ontario First Nation

Some members of the Saugeen First Nation near Southampton, Ontario were given expired COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month.

Officials with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) confirmed during a technical briefing Friday that 71 people were given an expired dose, and that all have been contacted to create a plan for re-immunization.

ISC spokesperson Dr. Tom Wong said the doses were administered between three and 31 days past their expiration date, and each patient should work with a healthcare provider to decide on a date to make up the dose.

“The situation is ongoing and we’re working with partners to determine re-vaccination plans,” he said.

Officials with ISC did not take journalist questions during the briefing, and a spokesperson declined to answer further questions from Daily Hive about the issue.

The Saugeen First Nation issued a letter to its members, saying it was not responsible for the handling of the vaccine.