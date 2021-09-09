The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario.

A spokesperson for Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, confirmed to Daily Hive that September 30 will not be a “provincial public holiday this year.”

“Ontario is working in collaboration with Indigenous partners, survivors, and affected families to ensure the respectful commemoration of this day within the province, similar to Remembrance Day,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement noted that some employers may choose to observe the holiday, and others may be required to do so if it has been included in employment contracts.

Federally regulated employees, who are governed by the Canada Labour Code, will receive the day off. This includes federal government and bank employees.

The federal government established the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in order to commemorate the legacy of the residential school system and honour its survivors.

The bill to create the statutory holiday received Royal Assent on June 3 and is to be observed on September 30.

Establishing a statutory holiday to publicly acknowledge the history of residential schools was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 calls to action.