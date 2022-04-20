Double Trouble: 5 hybrid concept spots in Vancouver

We love a good concept spot, and lucky for us Vancouver is full of them.

In a city where real estate is exorbitantly expensive and rent costs are astronomical – making it tough for local businesses to make a go – it just makes sense for one address to serve two different functions.

These spots cleverly function as one thing during the day (cafe, cold-pressed juice bar, or lunch spot) and another at night (rowdy bar, cool natural wine lounge, or drag performance space).

These are some of the coolest hybrid concept spots in the city right now.

Old Crow Coffee and Mood Swing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Crow Coffee Co. (@oldcrowcoffeeco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don’t Be Mean (@moodswingbar)

During the day, this New West spot is Old Crow Coffee, a cool spot for coffee, house-made vegan cookies, and terrific sandwiches. At night, it turns into Mood Swing, a neon-light illuminated spot for “good eats n’ boozy treats.” Expect a selection of natural wines and creative cocktails served in eclectic vintage glasses.

Address: 655 Front Street, New Westminster

Mood Swing Instagram | Old Crow Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunnybee Bruncheonette (@hunnybeebrunch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thank You Pizza™️ (@typizza.ca)

By day, this corner location in Strathcona is the cozy Hunnybee Bruncheonette, one of our top choices for brunch in Vancouver. With a killer breakfast sandwich, great espresso drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere, Hunnybee is a real brunch winner. From Wednesdays to Saturdays after 5 pm, the same spot turns into Thank You Pizza. A truck pulled out front turns out some of the best wood-fired pizzas in the city – plus it serves natural wine and local beer.

Address: 789 Gore Avenue, Vancouver

Hunnybee Bruncheonette Instagram | Thank You Pizza Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birds & the Beets (@birdsandbeets)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jb (@juicebaryvr)

Gastown mainstay for great coffee and delicious bites, Birds and the Beets is the place to go for your daily caffeine fix. It’s a gorgeous space with plenty of seating, plus it sells flowers from local florist The Wildbunch. After 5 pm on Wednesday to Saturday, the space turns into cult favourite Juice Bar, one of the first places in the city to offer a huge range of natural wines. You can also buy bottles to go from here, FYI.

Address: 55 Powell Street/54 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Birds and the Beets Instagram | Juice Bar Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin & Kevin (@kevinandkevinjuice)

With a very trendy interior – think terrazzo-tiled tables and abstract murals in pastel tones – Kevin & Kevin is a cool spot to grab a cold-pressed juice during the day. At night, it turns into a bumping cocktail bar serving vegan and vegetarian dishes. It even sometimes hosts drag nights and other special events, making it a destination for both day and night.

Address: 488 Gore Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar (@uvavancouver)

This “cocktail bar by night, caffe bar by day” spot is the sister lounge to Cibo Trattoria. The cafe part runs from 7 am to 2 pm, serving coffee and pastries, and the happy hour for boozy drinks starts at 2 pm.

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Instagram