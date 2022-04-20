Double Trouble: 5 hybrid concept spots in Vancouver
We love a good concept spot, and lucky for us Vancouver is full of them.
In a city where real estate is exorbitantly expensive and rent costs are astronomical – making it tough for local businesses to make a go – it just makes sense for one address to serve two different functions.
These spots cleverly function as one thing during the day (cafe, cold-pressed juice bar, or lunch spot) and another at night (rowdy bar, cool natural wine lounge, or drag performance space).
These are some of the coolest hybrid concept spots in the city right now.
Old Crow Coffee and Mood Swing
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
During the day, this New West spot is Old Crow Coffee, a cool spot for coffee, house-made vegan cookies, and terrific sandwiches. At night, it turns into Mood Swing, a neon-light illuminated spot for “good eats n’ boozy treats.” Expect a selection of natural wines and creative cocktails served in eclectic vintage glasses.
Address: 655 Front Street, New Westminster
Mood Swing Instagram | Old Crow Instagram
Hunnybee Bruncheonette and Thank You Pizza
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
By day, this corner location in Strathcona is the cozy Hunnybee Bruncheonette, one of our top choices for brunch in Vancouver. With a killer breakfast sandwich, great espresso drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere, Hunnybee is a real brunch winner. From Wednesdays to Saturdays after 5 pm, the same spot turns into Thank You Pizza. A truck pulled out front turns out some of the best wood-fired pizzas in the city – plus it serves natural wine and local beer.
Address: 789 Gore Avenue, Vancouver
Hunnybee Bruncheonette Instagram | Thank You Pizza Instagram
Birds and the Beets and Juice Bar
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Gastown mainstay for great coffee and delicious bites, Birds and the Beets is the place to go for your daily caffeine fix. It’s a gorgeous space with plenty of seating, plus it sells flowers from local florist The Wildbunch. After 5 pm on Wednesday to Saturday, the space turns into cult favourite Juice Bar, one of the first places in the city to offer a huge range of natural wines. You can also buy bottles to go from here, FYI.
Address: 55 Powell Street/54 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Birds and the Beets Instagram | Juice Bar Instagram
Kevin & Kevin
View this post on Instagram
With a very trendy interior – think terrazzo-tiled tables and abstract murals in pastel tones – Kevin & Kevin is a cool spot to grab a cold-pressed juice during the day. At night, it turns into a bumping cocktail bar serving vegan and vegetarian dishes. It even sometimes hosts drag nights and other special events, making it a destination for both day and night.
Address: 488 Gore Avenue, Vancouver
Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar
View this post on Instagram
This “cocktail bar by night, caffe bar by day” spot is the sister lounge to Cibo Trattoria. The cafe part runs from 7 am to 2 pm, serving coffee and pastries, and the happy hour for boozy drinks starts at 2 pm.
Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver