Recreational fireworks could be banned in the District of North Vancouver

Another municipality in Metro Vancouver will be voting to determine the fate of recreational fireworks.

Last week, the District of North Vancouver held a public meeting to discuss a potential amendment to its current Fireworks Regulation Bylaw. The meeting involved District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Chief Brian Hutchinson, as well as multiple residents of the municipality.

Currently, fireworks sales for recreational use are permitted in the District between October 25 and 31. Vendors require a business licence for each location, a permit from the fire department, insurance, and they must provide a copy of their inventory to the DNV.

Fireworks are only legally permitted to be discharged by those above the age of 19, on private property, and only on October 31 between 6 and 10 pm. They also require a valid permit.

Should this amendment be passed, the new bylaw would prohibit the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks. This would be in line with the City of North Vancouver as well as the City of Vancouver, banned the commercial sale and use of the product in 2020. The use of fireworks during authorized events, however, would still be permitted.

During a report presented by Hutchinson, he said that city staff had received both positive and negative feedback from residents over the potential ban. Some concerns included impacts on safety, pets, and the environment.

This sentiment was echoed by a number of speakers who were in favour of the ban.

Many DNV residents stepped forward to speak out against it. One resident noted that should the ban pass, people could still purchase fireworks in neighbouring municipalities, online, or at stalls and vendors on First Nations land.

Another resident, who is the mother of children with autism, stressed that a short fireworks display is one of the only Halloween activities that her children can participate in.

The bylaw will be voted on by DNV City Council after this Halloween.