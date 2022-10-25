Explosions from Surrey fire echo across Fraser River (VIDEO)

A fire broke out in Surrey last night, creating loud explosions and sending smoke and flames above the Fraser River.

Witness Braden McMillan captured video of the fire and shared it to Twitter. He said the loud explosions could be heard across the river in New Westminster.

Flashing emergency lights are seen in the video adjacent to the orange flames, which get brighter just before a loud booming sound is heard.

“Excuse the language but the shockwave was startling,” he said. “Hope everyone is okay.”

Several loud explosions from a fire in Surrey, just across the river from New West. Excuse the language but the shockwave was startling. Hope everyone is ok! pic.twitter.com/SNh11v1r3H — Braden McMillan (@BradenMcMill) October 25, 2022

The City of Surrey declined to comment about what happened, instead directing Daily Hive to the Surrey Fire Service. Firefighters have not yet responded to Daily Hive’s request for information.

More to come…