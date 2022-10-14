News

Oct 14 2022, 3:54 pm
Clouds of smoke visible from large West Vancouver fire (PHOTOS)
Twitter/@WestVanFireDept

A fire burning in a wooded area near Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver sent a plume of smoke high into the air in parts of Metro Vancouver on Friday.

It’s been named the Eagle Ridge wildfire, and is located just east of Horseshoe Bay, the BC Wildfire Service said on Twitter. As of 10 am Friday, it’s estimated to be about two hectares big.

Six helicopters, crews, and an officer with the Wildfire Service are responding alongside the West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire is visible along Highway 1, with many taking pictures of the large cloud of smoke and sharing the images on social media.

At this time, it appears the fire is burning away from homes.

Daily Hive

West Vancouver firefighters added “conditions remain extremely dry and fire danger is elevated.”

Several fires have broken out in recent weeks in BC, as the province continues to experience drought and an unseasonably warm fall.

