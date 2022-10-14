Clouds of smoke visible from large West Vancouver fire (PHOTOS)

A fire burning in a wooded area near Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver sent a plume of smoke high into the air in parts of Metro Vancouver on Friday.

It’s been named the Eagle Ridge wildfire, and is located just east of Horseshoe Bay, the BC Wildfire Service said on Twitter. As of 10 am Friday, it’s estimated to be about two hectares big.

Six helicopters, crews, and an officer with the Wildfire Service are responding alongside the West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Department.

The Eagle Ridge wildfire (V12703) located in the #WestVancouver area, east of Horseshoe Bay, is estimated at 2 ha. 6 helicopters, crews and an officer from the #BCWildfire Service are responding with @WestVanFireDept. This fire is highly visible from the West Vancouver region. pic.twitter.com/y39HW5YvXj — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) October 14, 2022

The fire is visible along Highway 1, with many taking pictures of the large cloud of smoke and sharing the images on social media.

Fire on Cypress Mountain near Vancouver. Photo taken from Bowen Island at 8:11am. #BCWildires #COP27 #COP15 pic.twitter.com/wDRk8esilO — Andrea Koehle Jones – wonders of nature. 🌿 (@AKJones_writes) October 14, 2022

At this time, it appears the fire is burning away from homes.

West Vancouver firefighters added “conditions remain extremely dry and fire danger is elevated.”

West Van Fire and BC Wildfire Service are responding now to a fire near Cypress Mountain. Conditions remain extremely dry and fire danger is elevated. Please use caution when enjoying the outdoors and report unsafe fire activities at 604-543-6700. #WestVan pic.twitter.com/rJ5SJS06QI — West Vancouver Fire & Rescue (@WestVanFireDept) October 14, 2022

Several fires have broken out in recent weeks in BC, as the province continues to experience drought and an unseasonably warm fall.