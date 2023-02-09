How to find FREE parking in Vancouver (VIDEO)

Nothing causes financial pain and mental anguish for Vancouverites quite like finding a parking spot.

That’s why we asked Vancouver Life Hacks correspondent Adam J Bell to share his money-saving parking tips with Daily Hive. Turns out, he uses the app Spot Angels to find cheap and free parking in the city, and it could work for you, too.

“I use the app pretty often,” said Bell. “I’d say like whenever I go downtown because sometimes, on one side of the street, it’s $5 an hour. On the other side, it’s a dollar an hour.

“I have made that mistake many times, but no more.”

In the City of Vancouver, parking meters are in effect from 9 am to 10 pm, seven days a week, even on holidays.

Sometimes, daytime rates are different than evening rates. And don’t ever park at a broken metre — you could get a ticket. Instead, you can report it and park somewhere else.

Parking meter rates vary throughout the city and are set by demand. They’re adjusted every year based on the previous year’s parking data.

But meter parking in the City is just one option. You could also use a private lot, get a parking permit, or bike!

What are your parking hacks for life in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.