Two parking spots listed for $250,000 in Downtown Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Feb 4 2023, 7:47 pm
To those who say $250,000 won’t get you far in Vancouver’s real estate market, prepare to eat your words. Because we found a great listing for only a quarter of a million dollars.

Of course, you can’t actually live there, but you can park two vehicles. Score!

Listed by Amoo Bao PREC with Nu Stream Realty Inc, there’s a two-car garage listed for $250,000 in Downtown Vancouver.
parking spot

parking spot

parking lot

Located inside Palais Georgia, at 1415 West Georgia Street, parking stalls 104 and 105 could be yours.
According to the listing, the sale is technically a transfer of common property to be registered with the strata corp, so the purchaser must be a registered Palais Georgia owner.
There are multiple parking spots for sale listed publicly, but this two-car garage is definitely the fanciest.
There is a two-bedroom condo for sale in the building for around $1.8 million right now, too.
What do you think of the price of these parking spots?
