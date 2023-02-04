Two parking spots listed for $250,000 in Downtown Vancouver (PHOTOS)

To those who say $250,000 won’t get you far in Vancouver’s real estate market, prepare to eat your words. Because we found a great listing for only a quarter of a million dollars.

Of course, you can’t actually live there, but you can park two vehicles. Score!

Listed by Amoo Bao PREC with Nu Stream Realty Inc, there’s a two-car garage listed for $250,000 in Downtown Vancouver.

Located inside Palais Georgia, at 1415 West Georgia Street, parking stalls 104 and 105 could be yours.

According to the listing, the sale is technically a transfer of common property to be registered with the strata corp, so the purchaser must be a registered Palais Georgia owner.

There are multiple parking spots for sale listed publicly, but this two-car garage is definitely the fanciest.

There is a two-bedroom condo for sale in the building for around $1.8 million right now, too.

What do you think of the price of these parking spots?