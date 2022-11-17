Shop your TV: Massive film industry liquidation sale happening soon

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

You can shop from the wardrobe of an entire film series made here in Vancouver.

According to Maynards Liquidation Group, they’re having a Major TV Wardrobe Liquidation Sale starting on Friday, November 18.

The sale is happening at 130 West Broadway, inside the former MEC headquarters, and you’ll be able to shop from thousands of deeply discounted women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing and accessories.

Expect to find winter coats, jeans, suits, blouses, athletic wear, shoes, gloves, necklaces, hats, purses, and more.

There are also several higher-end brands available, like Wilfred, Moose Knuckle, Alexander Wang, Citizens of Humanity, and more

Maynards did not disclose which TV show’s wardrobe it was liquidating, instead saying that it was a locally filmed show with three seasons and over 50 episodes.

However, a photo on the flyer shows a ballcap that reads, “I love Gotham,” so this wardrobe may be from the CW series Batgirl, which was made in Vancouver and ran for three seasons before its cancellation in Spring 2022.

Ready to dress like they do on TV? Grab your wallets and get ready to dig through the racks for treasure.

When:

November 18 to 21 from 9:30 am to 5 pm

November 25 to 28 from 9:30 am to 5 pm

December 1 to 3 from 9:30 am to 5 pm

December 4 from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 130 West Broadway, Vancouver