You can bargain hunt for $1 items and wild discounts at Krazy Binz

There’s a unique shopping experience in Surrey that’s a bargain hunter’s dream come true. Krazy Binz Liquidation is exactly what it sounds like – a giant bin you can sift through to find hidden gems.

According to the company’s website, you can “buy brand-name vacuum cleaners to gaming systems to the highest quality tools and home goods for a fraction of their retail price.”

Here’s how it works:

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, they restock. The price of the items falls throughout the week, down to as low as $1 by Wednesday.

So, Friday is a good day to go because nothing’s over $25, but if you want to dig into absolute rock-bottom prices, check what’s in store later in the week.

There are so many possibilities here, from getting an affordable head start on your holiday shopping to updating your wardrobe for less.

Here’s a look at some recent finds in store:

So if you love the thrill of the hunt, you’ll have a lot of fun shopping here.