19-year-old dies after a street fight by a nightclub in Vancouver

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
May 23 2022, 7:38 pm
Breaking News / Daily Hive

On Monday, May 23, Vancouver Police released a statement that they were investigating a homicide in Marpole after a young man was killed in the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

According to police, VPD officers responded to 911 calls about a street fight “between a large group near SW Marine Drive and Hudson Street at 3:30 a.m.”

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds, and despite life-saving efforts by VPD, BC Ambulance Service, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, they later died of their injuries after they were taken to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and a 24-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

“This incident happened close to a nearby nightclub at closing time,” said Constable Tania Visintin in a release. The location is close to The Gallery nightclub.

“We know there were a lot of people who saw what happened this morning and we need them to call police.”

Police are asking that anyone with information call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

 

 

