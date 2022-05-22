NewsCrime

Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Surrey

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 22 2022, 11:03 pm
Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Surrey
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

Police in Metro Vancouver are warning the public after they say a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke into her home.

Surrey RCMP Watch Commander Staff Sergeant Dave Wise shared a release on Sunday, May 22 detailing the incident.

On Saturday, May 21 at around 6:40 am in the morning, police said they were called to the 12900 block of 101A Avenue in Surrey for a report of a break-and-enter to a residence.

“Upon attendance, Frontline officers spoke with the adult female resident, who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect,” reads the release.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As for the suspect, they are described as a male in his mid 30’s with light-coloured skin, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Now, police say they are canvassing the area for video footage and witnesses. Anyone with information or with relevant CCTV / dashcam footage from the time and location of the incident to speak to the police.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.