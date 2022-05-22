Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Surrey

Police in Metro Vancouver are warning the public after they say a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke into her home.

Surrey RCMP Watch Commander Staff Sergeant Dave Wise shared a release on Sunday, May 22 detailing the incident.

On Saturday, May 21 at around 6:40 am in the morning, police said they were called to the 12900 block of 101A Avenue in Surrey for a report of a break-and-enter to a residence.

“Upon attendance, Frontline officers spoke with the adult female resident, who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect,” reads the release.

The suspect is described as an unknown male in his mid 30’s with light coloured skin, approximately 5’6 tall, wearing dark coloured clothing. anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502. https://t.co/ZUlS14srz3 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) May 22, 2022

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As for the suspect, they are described as a male in his mid 30’s with light-coloured skin, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Now, police say they are canvassing the area for video footage and witnesses. Anyone with information or with relevant CCTV / dashcam footage from the time and location of the incident to speak to the police.