The 32 participating countries in the 2022 FIFA World Cup are now set

The field of 32 teams is set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With Costa Rica’s win on Tuesday over New Zealand in the intercontinental playoff, all eight groups are officially set for Qatar.

Former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell scored the match-winner for Costa Rica, under three minutes in to the game.

FULL TIME: Costa Rica is off to the World Cup after defeating New Zealand 1-0! pic.twitter.com/5JohZBdLOu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2022

Costa Rica was the last country to qualify for the tournament, with Australia booking their place a day earlier with a dramatic shootout win. Wales claimed the 30th spot with a win over Ukraine earlier in the international window.

New Zealand appeared to tie the match up in the first half, but the goal was disallowed following a review.

Canada qualified in March after topping the CONCACAF region, and will be facing off against Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco in the group stage of this year’s tournament. Costa Rica finished fourth in CONCACAF, before beating New Zealand to claim the final World Cup berth.

The full field for this year’s edition of the FIFA World Cup is below, which kicks off on November 21.

2022 FIFA World Cup groups

Group A Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands



Group England Iran USA Wales



Group C Argentina Saudi Arabia Mexico Poland



Group D France Australia Denmark Tunisia



Group E Spain Costa Rica Germany Japan



Group F Belgium Canada Morocco Croatia



Group G Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon

